Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Arsenal vs Leeds: United make a statement before Gunners' class eventually tells in FA Cup tie

Independent Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United: The visitors didn't just look like a Premier League side but one actually ready to consolidate their place there if they get back, yet Arsenal's extra quality finally made the difference
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview 01:18

 A look at the stats ahead of Arsenal's upcoming FA Cup clash against Championship leaders Leeds.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal [Video]Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta explains how he managed to win over Granit Xhaka, with the Swiss midfielder now set to stay at Arsenal this month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0 [Video]Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to watch Arsenal's FA Cup third round tie with Leeds United on TV

How to watch Arsenal's FA Cup third round tie with Leeds United on TVArsenal's FA Cup third round tie with Leeds United is being broadcast live this evening as the Gunners host the Whites at the Emirates Stadium
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORT

FA Cup: Reiss Nelson scuffs in the opener for Arsenal against Leeds United

Reiss Nelson scuffs in the opener from close range for Premier League Arsenal at home to Championship side Leeds United in the FA Cup third round.
BBC Sport Also reported by •talkSPORT

Tweets about this

aetomiwa

OMO IYA TEACHER Assistant Arteta RT @grimptinho: Arsenal's four matches under arteta has shown that arteta makes use of his 10 to make us play better. If ozil isn't on the… 2 minutes ago

MiguelDelaney

Miguel Delaney RT @MiguelDelaney: A cult band going mainstream - piece from Arsenal, as Arsenal make the next round, but Leeds make their statement in thi… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.