Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bristol City take cheeky Wayne Rooney swipe at Derby County - and Leeds United fans loved it

Derby Telegraph Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Derby County news | Derby's clash with the Robins has been selected for television coverage next month, the two clubs announced earlier today.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Derby fans welcome Rooney [Video]Derby fans welcome Rooney

Wayne Rooney received a warm welcome from the Derby fans ahead of his first game as player coach against QPR.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This is the shirt number Wayne Rooney will wear at Derby County - and the controversy surrounding it

Derby County news - Wayne Rooney is set to make his Rams debut this evening against Barnsley at Pride Park.
Derby Telegraph

Wayne Rooney set for Derby County bow against Barnsley, hints Rams boss Phillip Cocu

Derby manager Phillip Cocu has revealed Wayne Rooney is poised to make his debut for the Championship side against Barnsley later this week after they ended a...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.