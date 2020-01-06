Global  

Alexandre Lacazette avoids red card after Leeds swipe despite lengthy VAR check

Daily Star Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Alexandre Lacazette avoids red card after Leeds swipe despite lengthy VAR checkArsenal beat Leeds in the FA Cup this evening - but Alexandre Lacazette was lucky not to see red
