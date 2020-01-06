Global  

Pentagon says will not break law of war, despite Trump threat

Reuters India Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper strongly suggested on Monday that the U.S. military would not violate the laws of armed conflict by striking Iranian cultural sites, a move threatened by President Donald Trump.
News video: Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike

Trump Doubles Down On Iranian Strike 01:43

 In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump vowed to attack Iranian cultural sites, which many pointed out is considered a war crime under international law.

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran [Video]Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action..

Worried About Trade? Block Out the Noise of the Back and Forth Headlines [Video]Worried About Trade? Block Out the Noise of the Back and Forth Headlines

We're getting a lot of back and forth from the White House and the Chinese on the U.S.-China trade war. Thursday, we got the news that China recently sentenced fentanyl traffickers to prison, as part..

Iran crisis: Boris Johnson warns US not to break international law after Donald Trump's threats to bomb cultural sites

Boris Johnson has spoken out against Donald Trump's threat to bomb 52 Iranian cultural sites if the crisis escalates, in a rare crack in the transatlantic...
Independent

The disturbing history behind Trump’s threat to target Iranian cultural sites

Trump threatened a way of waging war that has drawn growing outrage in recent decades, critics argued Monday.
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.comUSATODAY.comIndependentBrisbane TimesSify

