Gary Lineker sends message to Curtis Jones after Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Everton

The Sport Review Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Gary Lineker took to social media to heap praise on Curtis Jones after the teenager’s brilliant winner in Liverpool FC’s FA Cup win over Everton on Sunday. After a goalless first half at Anfield between the two Merseyside rivals in the third-round clash, 18-year-old Jones curled home a superb finish into the top corner in […]

The post Gary Lineker sends message to Curtis Jones after Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Everton appeared first on The Sport Review.
