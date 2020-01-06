Global  

Reds sign 5-time Japanese All-Star Shogo Akiyama

FOX Sports Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Reds sign 5-time Japanese All-Star Shogo AkiyamaFree agent OF Shogo Akiyama has agreed to terms on a 3-year, $21-million contract
Reds agree to $21 million, 3-year deal with OF Shogo Akiyama

CINCINNATI (AP) — Outfielder Shogo Akiyama agreed to a $21 million, three-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, the only major league team that hasn’t had a...
Seattle Times

