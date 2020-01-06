Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sitting outside of playoffs, Predators fire head coach Peter Laviolette

CBC.ca Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
In the midst of a disappointing season, the Nashville Predators fired head coach Peter Laviolette on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott on Wild Card Week vs. Houston [Video]Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott on Wild Card Week vs. Houston

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott talks injuries, consistency and game plan ahead of the Bills' Wild Card Week match-up against the Houston Texans.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 11:58Published

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur [Video]Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur

Giants to Fire Coach Pat Shurmur. The New York Giants will have a new head coach for the third time in five years. The Giants finished with a 4-12 record in 2019. New York was 9-23 in two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

The Cleveland Browns acted swiftly after yet another frustrating National Football League campaign by ditching head coach Freddie Kitchens after their 33-23 loss...
Reuters

Source: Giants fire head coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons

Pat Shurmur's two-year tenure with the Giants resulted in aÂ 9-23Â record, the second-worst winning percentage ever by a Giants head coach.
Newsday


Tweets about this

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Sitting outside of playoffs, Predators fire head coach Peter Laviolette… https://t.co/OxJfAjGs7R 4 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/HLXqHdnToJ In the midst of a disappointing season, the Nashville Predators fired head coach Peter Lavi… https://t.co/meIh9TqWOj 7 minutes ago

PandolphRobert

Robert Pandolph Sitting outside of playoffs, Predators fire head coach Peter Laviolette https://t.co/feAySTtmEL https://t.co/cETMUuZvnn 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.