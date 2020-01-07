Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Victor Lindelof has heaped praise on Sergio Romero for his performance in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday. The goalkeeper was named as the man of the match as he helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men to keep a clean sheet as they were forced to secure a replay at […]



The post ‘He’s amazing’: Victor Lindelof praises Man United team-mate appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

