Ish Smith's 27 points help Wizards top no-Kemba Celts 99-94

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Ish Smith's 27 points help Wizards top no-Kemba Celts 99-94The Boston Celtics were missing Kemba Walker and they lost to the lowly Washington Wizards 99-94 behind Ish Smith's 27 points
Recent related news from verified sources

Ish Smith scores career-high 32 points, Wizards beat Nuggets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ish Smith scored a career-high 32 points and Troy Brown added 25 and a career-high 14 rebounds in the Washington Wizards’ 128-114 victory...
Seattle Times

