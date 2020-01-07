Ish Smith's 27 points help Wizards top no-Kemba Celts 99-94

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Boston Celtics were missing Kemba Walker and they lost to the lowly Washington Wizards 99-94 behind Ish Smith's 27 points The Boston Celtics were missing Kemba Walker and they lost to the lowly Washington Wizards 99-94 behind Ish Smith's 27 points 👓 View full article

