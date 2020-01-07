Global  

WWE Superstars raise awareness and call for support to combat Australian wildfires

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
WWE Superstars raise awareness and call for support to combat Australian wildfiresThe IIconics, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Buddy Murphy and more WWE Superstars are raising awareness to the deadly wildfires in Australia and calling for support.
