WWE Superstars raise awareness and call for support to combat Australian wildfires Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The IIconics, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Buddy Murphy and more WWE Superstars are raising awareness to the deadly wildfires in Australia and calling for support.

Recent related news from verified sources Well-wishes to Australia sent from Golden Globe stage NEW YORK (AP) — Australian communities battling wildfires were given several messages of support at the Golden Globes, with Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette...

