Students protest in Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan against JNU violence

Hindu Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Students protest in solidarity with the victims of atrocities in JNU and they shouted slogans against the ‘goondaism’ and ‘hooliganism’ on the campus
News video: Injured JNU students taken to AIIMS after violence inside campus

Injured JNU students taken to AIIMS after violence inside campus 01:10

 Injured JNU students taken to AIIMS after violence inside campus

JNU violence: Students and teachers narrate horror, watch ground report | Oneindia News [Video]JNU violence: Students and teachers narrate horror, watch ground report | Oneindia News

Oneindia reports from ground on JNU violence, Students narrate horror, masked Goons entered hostels, JNU students and teachers were thrashed. All Students and teachers question why Delhi police..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 14:11Published

JNU violence: How it unfolded and all the latest developments | OneIndia News [Video]JNU violence: How it unfolded and all the latest developments | OneIndia News

Masked men and women stormed the JNU campus Sunday evening, thrashing students and vandalising property for over 3 hours as the police allegedly stood by without intervening. The mob was armed with..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Students from various colleges protest against JNU violence, demand action

Students from various colleges across the country are protesting against the JNU violence and demanded action against those responsible for it. 
Zee News

Students protest in Mysuru against JNU violence

Students gathered at Ramaswamy Circle in Mysuru on Monday to protest against the violence unleashed at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi
Hindu


