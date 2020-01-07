Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ehlers helps Jets beat sliding Canadiens 3-2

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Ehlers helps Jets beat sliding Canadiens 3-2Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over Ilya Kovalchuk and the struggling Montreal Canadiens
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights [Video]Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens, 12/23/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.