Zlatan Ibrahimovic upstaged on his second AC Milan debut by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo… who makes history with treble in Juventus win

talkSPORT Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
You wouldn’t have betted against Zlatan Ibrahimovic making the headlines on his second debut for AC Milan on Monday night, but the Swede was upstaged by none other than Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Ibrahimovic, who was previously on Milan’s books between 2010 and 2012 before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain, was introduced as a 55th minute […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Ronaldo hat-trick puts Juventus top as Ibrahimovic returns in Milan stalemate

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first Serie A hat-trick to lift Juventus top of Serie A with a win over Cagliari.
News24

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wanted to 'celebrate like a God' after Milan comeback

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wanted to 'celebrate like a God' after Milan comebackZlatan Ibrahimovic said he wanted to score a goal and "celebrate like a God" after playing a Serie A match for Milan for the first time in 2,794 days....
WorldNews

