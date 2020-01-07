Global  

Bushfire smoke threatens Australian Open in Melbourne

Sify Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Sydney, Jan 7 (IANS) Dense bushfire smoke is threatening the start of the Australian Open with a potentially hazardous fog lingering over Melbourne less than a fortnight before the competition begins.
News video: Australian Air Force plane flight through red smoke from bushfires

Australian Air Force plane flight through red smoke from bushfires 00:40

 Video from the cockpit of an Australian Air Force plane showing how heavy smoke from bushfires has prevented some C27J & C130J flights from reaching Mallacoota and Merimbula.

Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires [Video]Melbourne air quality reduced significantly after smoke spreads from Gippsland bushfires

Bushfires have caused intense smoke clouds across Melbourne reducing air quality. Footage from January 3 shows a panoramic view of the city from Melbourne Park where the skyline is barely visible..

Bushfire smoke should trigger cautious Australian Open approach: expert

Director of respiratory medicine at Royal Melbourne Hospital and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre Associate Professor Louis Irving said it was "better to be safe...
The Age

Australian Open matches could be suspended over bushfire smoke: organisers

Australian Open organisers are monitoring the deteriorating air quality in Melbourne and said matches could be suspended if conditions become hazardous amid the...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldThe AgeNewsyNews24

