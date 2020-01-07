Global  

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki win maiden doubles tie

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
*Brisbane:* They're friends, they're former World No. 1s in singles and on Monday they became doubles partners for the first time as Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed to win a first round match at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Williams and Wozniacki overwhelmed Japan's Nao Hibino and Mikoto Ninomiya 6-2, 6-4 in a match...
