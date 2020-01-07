Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki win maiden doubles tie

*Brisbane:* They're friends, they're former World No. 1s in singles and on Monday they became doubles partners for the first time as Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed to win a first round match at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Williams and Wozniacki overwhelmed Japan's Nao Hibino and Mikoto Ninomiya 6-2, 6-4 in a match ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Serena Williams will treat herself in 2020 Serena Williams will treat herself this year The tennis star admits she finds it hard to treat herself and would describe herself as the "most boring spender ever" so she is planning to get herself.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:02Published 4 days ago Serena Williams will treat herself this year Serena Williams has vowed that she will treat herself to some new jewellery this year. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:02Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Serena, Wozniacki team up to advance in Auckland doubles Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki teamed up in the doubles for the first time to beat Japanese pair Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya 6-2 6-4 at the Auckland...

Reuters 20 hours ago



Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki win 1st doubles match They’re friends, they’re former World No. 1s in singles and on Monday they became doubles partners for the first time as Serena Williams and Caroline...

Seattle Times 20 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this