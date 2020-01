*Sydney:* An ominous Rafael Nadal was in cruise control for Spain at the ATP Cup on Monday, but Serbia's Novak Djokovic was forced to sweat through brutal conditions for his second win in a row. The Spanish World No. 1 swept past Uruguay's experienced Pablo Cuevas 6-2, 6-1 in just 73 minutes in Perth to ensure his country won ...

