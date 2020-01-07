Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

South Africa fight back despite Ben Stokes' assault

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
*Cape Town:* Ben Stokes launched an astonishing assault on the South African bowlers as England took full command on the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday. England were 375 for seven in their second innings at lunch, an overall lead of 421 runs. They added 157 runs for the loss of three...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former media executive Willem Breytenbach appears in court over sexual assault charges [Video]Former media executive Willem Breytenbach appears in court over sexual assault charges

Former South African media executive Willem Breytenbach appears in court on Thursday (December 5) over sexual assault charges. Breytenbach faces charges of sexual and indecent assault.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Stokes leads England fightback with FOUR catches as South Africa crumble on day two

England launched a remarkable fightback on day two of the second Test against South Africa by reducing their hosts to 215-8 at the close of play. Joe Root’s...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC SportReuters IndiaSeattle Times

England vs South Africa result: Ben Stokes inspires 189-run victory to level series in Cape Town

Ben Stokes inspired England to a thrilling 189-run victory in the second Test over South Africa in Cape Town to level the series at 1-1.
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.