South Africa fight back despite Ben Stokes' assault

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

*Cape Town:* Ben Stokes launched an astonishing assault on the South African bowlers as England took full command on the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday. England were 375 for seven in their second innings at lunch, an overall lead of 421 runs. They added 157 runs for the loss of three... 👓 View full article

