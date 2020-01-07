Global  

It's a Golden date for Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Singer Nicole Scherzinger finally made her relationship with former rugby player Thom Evans official as he joined her on the red carpet at the Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 41, and Evans, 34, first met at the reality TV show, X-Factor last year, where she was a judge and he was a...
Nicole Scherzinger goes red carpet official with Thom Evans

Nicole Scherzinger goes red carpet official with Thom Evans

 Nicole Scherzinger made her red carpet debut with Thom Evans at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (05.01.20).

