FA Cup: Liverpool boss hails Minamino's debut against Everton

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
*London:* Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described Takumi Minamino as "super and outstanding" after the Japanese international made his debut in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Everton on Sunday. Minamino, 24, who signed for £7.25 million ($9.4 million) from Salzburg in Austria, was part of a much-changed Reds line-up at Anfield. The...
 Jurgen Klopp says Takumi Minamino showed he is 'exactly the player' Liverpool wanted after the midfielder made his debut in Sunday's FA Cup win over Everton.

