Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

*Sydney:* Spin legend Shane Warne has put up his "beloved" baggy green cap he wore during his 145-Test cricket career to raise money for victims of bushfires raging in Australia. The baggy green is awarded to Australian players when they make their debut and is worn as a badge of pride when they are on the field. Given Warne's... 👓 View full article