Finland's new PM Sanna Marin has called for a four day working week, arguing that the change would let people spend more time with their families. "I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture," she said. Marin also said the standard working day should be reduced to six hours, down from the current eight. 👓 View full article