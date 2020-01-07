McDavid leads Oilers past Maple Leafs 6-4

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers cooled off the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 6-4 victory on Monday night. Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, Kailer Yamamoto, Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (22-17-5), who were making their third stop on a five-game […] 👓 View full article

