Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

McDavid leads Oilers past Maple Leafs 6-4

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the Edmonton Oilers cooled off the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 6-4 victory on Monday night. Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, Kailer Yamamoto, Alex Chiasson and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (22-17-5), who were making their third stop on a five-game […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Oilers 12/14/19 [Video]NHL Highlights | Maple Leafs @ Oilers 12/14/19

Extended highlights of the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Edmonton Oilers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Edmonton takes on Matthews and the Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to Auston Matthews when they take on the Edmonton Oilers
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.