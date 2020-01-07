Global  

The Big Show makes shocking return to fight with Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins, A.O.P.

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Big Show makes shocking return to fight with Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins, A.O.P.Returning to support Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe against Seth Rollins and A.O.P., WWE legend The Big Show made a stunning return to the ring on Monday Night RAW.
