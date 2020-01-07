Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sport24.co.za | Arsenal make wasteful Leeds pay to reach FA Cup 4th round

News24 Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Arsenal made Leeds United pay for their profligacy with a host of wasted first-half chances to reach the FA Cup fourth round.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0

Arsenal bounce back from poor first half to beat Leeds 1-0 00:47

 Mikel Arteta admitted he was left demanding more from his Arsenal players as they recovered from a poor first-half performance to beat Leeds and advance to the FA Cup fourth-round. The Gunners were outplayed for much of the first-half as Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds showed no stage fright at...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Beckford: Leeds can thrive in the Premier League [Video]Beckford: Leeds can thrive in the Premier League

Former Leeds United striker Jermaine Beckford believes his former side can flourish in the Premier League after Monday's performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup third-round.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published

Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview [Video]Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Arsenal's upcoming FA Cup clash against Championship leaders Leeds.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mesut Ozil fires message to Arsenal supporters after being subbed off in Leeds win

Mesut Ozil fires message to Arsenal supporters after being subbed off in Leeds winArsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil lasted 77 minutes in the FA Cup third round tie and had a quiet game against Leeds as Mikel Arteta hooked the superstar
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

What Gabriel Martinelli did after hearing Arsenal fans' new chant for him during the Leeds game

What Gabriel Martinelli did after hearing Arsenal fans' new chant for him during the Leeds gameThe Arsenal forward came on as a substitute during the FA Cup win over Leeds United on Monday night, and took to social media after the game with a message for...
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.