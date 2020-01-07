Sport24.co.za | Arsenal make wasteful Leeds pay to reach FA Cup 4th round

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil lasted 77 minutes in the FA Cup third round tie and had a quiet game against Leeds as Mikel Arteta hooked the superstar

What Gabriel Martinelli did after hearing Arsenal fans' new chant for him during the Leeds game The Arsenal forward came on as a substitute during the FA Cup win over Leeds United on Monday night, and took to social media after the game with a message for...

Football.london 1 week ago



