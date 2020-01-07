Global  

What Deepika has to say about JNU violence

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The entire nation is voicing their opinion about the ongoing CAA protests and the recent JNU violence. The ugly incident that took place on Sunday evening has certainly taken aback everyone. However, the youth of the state has ensured to come out and take a strong stand about the current concerns. In the wake of the recent incident of JNU attacks, the young brigade has taken to the streets across the nation to protest. The protests in Mumbai last night, saw many celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Anurag Basu, Taapsee Pannu, Gauahar Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj with wife Rekha Bhardwaj, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Reema Kagti, Dia Mirza and others turn up in solidarity of JNU students, teachers.
News video: JNU violence: Students and teachers narrate horror, watch ground report | Oneindia News

JNU violence: Students and teachers narrate horror, watch ground report | Oneindia News 14:11

 Oneindia reports from ground on JNU violence, Students narrate horror, masked Goons entered hostels, JNU students and teachers were thrashed. All Students and teachers question why Delhi police remained a mute spectator.

Students protest in Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan against JNU violence

Students protest in solidarity with the victims of atrocities in JNU and they shouted slogans against the ‘goondaism’ and ‘hooliganism’ on the campus
Hindu

BJP, Left supporters face off in Kolkata during rallies over JNU violence; police baton charge protesters

Police baton-charged supporters of the Left and the BJP as the two sides engaged in a face off in the city's Jadavpur area on Monday during rallies over the...
IndiaTimes

