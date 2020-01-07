What Deepika has to say about JNU violence

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () The entire nation is voicing their opinion about the ongoing CAA protests and the recent JNU violence. The ugly incident that took place on Sunday evening has certainly taken aback everyone. However, the youth of the state has ensured to come out and take a strong stand about the current concerns. In the wake of the recent incident of JNU attacks, the young brigade has taken to the streets across the nation to protest. The protests in Mumbai last night, saw many celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Anurag Basu, Taapsee Pannu, Gauahar Khan, Vishal Bhardwaj with wife Rekha Bhardwaj, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Reema Kagti, Dia Mirza and others turn up in solidarity of JNU students, teachers.
Oneindia reports from ground on JNU violence, Students narrate horror, masked Goons entered hostels, JNU students and teachers were thrashed. All Students and teachers question why Delhi police remained a mute spectator.