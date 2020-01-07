Global  

Robbie Fowler sends direct message to Curtis Jones after Liverpool FC winner

The Sport Review Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Robbie Fowler took to Twitter to remind Curtis Jones that he isn’t the first Toxteth talent to score a winner for Liverpool FC in a Merseyside derby. The 18-year-old introduced himself to English football with a world-class finish in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup third round at Anfield on Sunday […]

Recent related news

Man United might prefer Sergio Romero over David de Gea; Curtis Jones sums up Liverpool's strengths

Man United may need a goalkeeper change, and Liverpool's Curtis Jones had a shining moment. Here are the top takeaways from this weekend's action.
ESPN

‘Love it’: Steven Gerrard sends message to 18-year-old Liverpool FC star

Steven Gerrard was quick to hail Curtis Jones on Instagram after the teenager’s incredible winner in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup third...
The Sport Review

