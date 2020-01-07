Global  

Predators fire coach Laviolette, associate McCarthy

Reuters Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The Nashville Predators fired head coach Peter Laviolette after five-plus seasons behind the bench, the team announced Monday.
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Preds fire head coach, assistant head coach

Preds fire head coach, assistant head coach 01:46

 The Nashville Predators announced Monday evening they have fired head coach Peter Laviolette and assistant head coach Kevin McCarthy.

Recent related news from verified sources

Nashville Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville has fired Peter Laviolette after he coached the Predators into the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons. The...
Seattle Times

Nashville Predators fire coach Peter Laviolette

Nashville has fired Peter Laviolette after he coached the Predators into the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons
FOX Sports

