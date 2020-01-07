Jazz-Pelicans ends in controversy after no-call

Rudy Gobert made body-to-body contact with Brandon Ingram after chasing the Pelicans forward down the right side of the lane. Ingram's layup would have sent the game into overtime, but no foul call was made.



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump's Latest Call With Putin Raises More Questions Than It Answers President Donald Trump’s call with his Russian counterpart has raised questions after news about the call came from Moscow instead of the White House. According to CNN, the Kremlin said that.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 1 week ago Rakhi Sawant: At auditions, directors would ask me to 'show talent' Bollywood's controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has revealed that in her early days in the film industry directors and producers would call her for auditions with wrong intentions. Rakhi also revealed her.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:59Published on November 27, 2019 You Might Like

Tweets about this