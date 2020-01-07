Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jazz-Pelicans ends in controversy after no-call

ESPN Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Rudy Gobert made body-to-body contact with Brandon Ingram after chasing the Pelicans forward down the right side of the lane. Ingram's layup would have sent the game into overtime, but no foul call was made.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Latest Call With Putin Raises More Questions Than It Answers [Video]Trump's Latest Call With Putin Raises More Questions Than It Answers

President Donald Trump’s call with his Russian counterpart has raised questions after news about the call came from Moscow instead of the White House. According to CNN, the Kremlin said that..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Rakhi Sawant: At auditions, directors would ask me to 'show talent' [Video]Rakhi Sawant: At auditions, directors would ask me to 'show talent'

Bollywood's controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has revealed that in her early days in the film industry directors and producers would call her for auditions with wrong intentions. Rakhi also revealed her..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.