Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I, Indore Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: What is the weather forecast for Indore?

Indian Express Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Florida weather 12/17/19 - 4:30 am report [Video]South Florida weather 12/17/19 - 4:30 am report

The latest from Storm Team 5.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Guwahati Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Wind, shower expected


Indian Express

BCCI unimpressed after leaking covers sees umpires call off Ind-SL tie

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Using hair dryer to dry the pitch after water seeped in through leaking covers is not something that is expected at an international...
Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Indore: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online  https://t.co/fnXjSFN3YK 8 minutes ago

singh_neomi

INDIAN 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @HTSportsNews: #INDvSL 2nd T20I in Indore: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online  @BCCI @OfficialSLC https://t.co/94p… 8 minutes ago

Rs45Rohit

Rohit Sharma fans 🧚 RT @Cricketracker: .@ImRo45 played an explosive knock of 118(43) when the last time India played Sri Lanka in a T20I match in Indore. #INDv… 8 minutes ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #INDvSL 2nd T20I in Indore: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online  @BCCI @OfficialSLC https://t.co/94pxAhyN6J 10 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I, Indore Weather Forecast, and Pitch Report: What is the weather forecast for Indore?… https://t.co/Jt2Hq71k6z 12 minutes ago

ItegrityP

ItegrityPro After rain washed out the first match of this T20i series, India and Sri Lanka will try again to meet when they hea… https://t.co/76OOSrN3Px 28 minutes ago

thePSL05

🌸ᎦᏘᎠII🌸 Match Day! India will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. Live action starts at 7 PM I… https://t.co/w3c6b8zglo 29 minutes ago

iamDhilshath

AHM DHILSHATH RT @SriLankaTweet: 2nd T20i cricket match between Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 and India 🇮🇳 will be played today from 7 PM at Indore. Good Luck 🙏 @Officia… 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.