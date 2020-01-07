Sport24.co.za | Defending champ Sabalenka suffers shock Shenzhen loss Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka and top seed Belinda Bencic suffered shock defeats at the Shenzhen Open. 👓 View full article

