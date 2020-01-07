EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Arsenal fans will love what Alexandre Lacazette did to Reiss Nelson after the win over Leeds https://t.co/7deePRDStr 56 minutes ago

90 Minutes Football News Arsenal #fans will love what Alexandre Lacazette did to Reiss Nelson after the win over Leeds -… https://t.co/pZWSMYK8zU 57 minutes ago

jeff RT @a_levigenes: Mr I will do everything myself. Still love that guy no matter how quick Arsenal fans turn on him. 10 hours ago

Diesel_888 RT @CGooner21: Love it when the fans of Arsenal on here with the massive followings will not respond to 90% of the people who want to chat… 10 hours ago

leave me aloooone Mr I will do everything myself. Still love that guy no matter how quick Arsenal fans turn on him. https://t.co/zsItAiCqgO 11 hours ago

Aiden. 🥇 @Kieran_MUFC20 Part of me will love to see arsenal fans be humbled again but I can’t stand Leeds either. 13 hours ago

Carlizle810 Man, I hope this is true. If we rebound, this summer I hope he puts his money where his mouth is and signs a new de… https://t.co/3GsQBGrOLh 13 hours ago