Celtic striker Scott Sinclair on brink of Championship move as ex-Swansea City and Aston Villa man jets back from Dubai for talks

Wales Online Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Celtic striker Scott Sinclair on brink of Championship move as ex-Swansea City and Aston Villa man jets back from Dubai for talksThe attacker is surplus to requirements with the Scottish giants
Sinclair on verge of potential Preston move [Video]Sinclair on verge of potential Preston move

Charles Paterson reports from Celtic's training camp in Dubai that winger Scott Sinclair has missed Tuesday's session and could be close to joining Preston.

Derby County dealt transfer blow in pursuit of Celtic ace - report

Derby County dealt transfer blow in pursuit of Celtic ace - reportScott Sinclair is said to be on the verge of leaving the Scottish Premiership side and he is wanted by the Rams' Championship rivals Preston North End and Stoke...
Derby Telegraph

Swansea City 'on brink' of signing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster to beat off Leeds United and Aston Villa interest

Swansea City 'on brink' of signing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster to beat off Leeds United and Aston Villa interestSteve Cooper is said to have beaten off the interest to land the Reds forward
Wales Online

dcfc87

Richard RT @SkyFootball: Celtic striker Scott Sinclair missed training on Tuesday morning ahead of a proposed transfer to Preston North End. 10 minutes ago

SwanseaCityLive

Swansea City Online Celtic striker Scott Sinclair on brink of Championship move as ex-Swansea City and Aston Villa man jets back from D… https://t.co/NvWFs0B3n2 11 minutes ago

BhoysNews1888

CelticFC News Celtic striker Scott Sinclair on brink of Championship move as ex-Swansea City and Aston Villa... -… https://t.co/FfYz5jSYl6 51 minutes ago

GOWERPJ21

☠️GOWER☠️ RT @SwanseaCityLive: Celtic striker Scott Sinclair on brink of Championship move as ex-Swansea City and Aston Villa man jets back from Duba… 1 hour ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News Celtic striker Scott Sinclair on brink of Championship move as ex-Swansea City and Aston Villa...… https://t.co/kgYl76ecG8 1 hour ago

SwanseaCityLive

Swansea City Online Celtic striker Scott Sinclair on brink of Championship move as ex-Swansea City and Aston Villa man jets back from D… https://t.co/B5ES1X9NtJ 1 hour ago

sportingnewsww

Sporting News ⚽️ Celtic striker Scott Sinclair missed training on Tuesday morning ahead of a proposed transfer to Preston North End.… https://t.co/ChvtG0koBY 1 hour ago

