Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Chiarot's 2-goal game

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Montreal visits the Detroit Red Wings after Ben Chiarot scored two goals in the Canadiens' 3-2 loss to the Jets
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights 02:34

 Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/05/2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights [Video]Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks, 12/31/2019

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:37Published

Brayden Point scored deciding goal, Tampa Bay Lightning beat Detroit Red Wings 2-1 [Video]Brayden Point scored deciding goal, Tampa Bay Lightning beat Detroit Red Wings 2-1

Brayden Point delivered the highlight of a game lacking in action. Point scored a power-play goal in the third period and the Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to three games with a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin doesn't want be selected to All-Star Game: 'Please don't vote'

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is on the NHL All-Star Game "Last Men In" ballot, but he'd rather have a couple of days off.
USATODAY.com

Pavelski helps Stars beat Red Wings 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Sporterx3

Sporterx Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Chiarot’s 2-goal game https://t.co/BPWFF4iCyZ https://t.co/FCMeIlAgzn 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.