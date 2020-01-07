Liverpool announce multi-year Nike deal with sportswear giant to supply kit from 2020/21 season
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Liverpool have signed a deal with Nike for the US sportswear giant to become their new kit supplier, the Premier League club have announced. A multi-year deal which starts on June 1 will see Nike ‘manufacture and supply Liverpool’s playing, training and travel wear’, a statement confirmed. #LFC announces multi-year partnership with Nike as official […]
