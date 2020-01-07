Global  

Liverpool announce multi-year Nike deal with sportswear giant to supply kit from 2020/21 season

talkSPORT Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Liverpool have signed a deal with Nike for the US sportswear giant to become their new kit supplier, the Premier League club have announced. A multi-year deal which starts on June 1 will see Nike ‘manufacture and supply Liverpool’s playing, training and travel wear’, a statement confirmed. #LFC announces multi-year partnership with Nike as official […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Liverpool's new Nike deal explained

Liverpool's new Nike deal explained 01:23

 Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains the reasons behind Liverpool's decision to partner with Nike instead of New Balance.

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool Nike deal: Ranking the biggest kit contracts in history

The Reds will wear their new kit from the start of next season
Independent

Tigers reach $2.8M deal with Fulmer, avoid arbitration

DETROIT (AP) — The Tigers avoided arbitration with Michael Fulmer, agreeing Monday to a $2.8 million, one-year deal with the right-hander after he missed last...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Indian Express

