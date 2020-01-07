Global  

Nottingham Forest and Celtic rejected by Premier League striker - report

Nottingham Post Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Nottingham Forest and Celtic rejected by Premier League striker - reportFormer Reds frontman Billy Sharp has reportedly decided to stay at Sheffield United and fight for his place at Bramall Lane instead of making a January transfer elsewhere.
Nottingham Forest could face competition from Celtic for Premier League striker

Nottingham Forest could face competition from Celtic for Premier League strikerNottingham Forest transfer news: Brighton forward Glenn Murray is reportedly attracting more interest
Nottingham Post

Leeds United set to battle Nottingham Forest for Premier League striker - report

Nottingham Forest transfer news | Sheffield United ace Billy Sharp has been on the receiving end of an 'official approach' from Sabri Lamouchi's side as Leeds...
Nottingham Post

