Cristiano Ronaldo's first hat-trick for Juventus in Serie A is his 56th

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute and completed the triple in the 82nd with an assist from Douglas Costa. With 45 points from 18 matches, Juventus are at the second-place whereas Inter Milan, who defeated Napoli 3-1, are at the top spot. Cagliari, with 29 points, occupy the sixth spot in the league table.
