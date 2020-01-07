Global  

How Manchester United could line-up in Carabao Cup semi-final against Man City without Harry Maguire

talkSPORT Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
It was FA Cup last weekend and now Manchester United must turn their attentions to the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. The Red Devils played out a goalless draw at Wolves meaning their January fixture list continues to pile up. And the difficult matches don’t stop there, with Man United facing local rivals and Carabao […]
News video: Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview

Manchester United v Manchester City: Carabao Cup match preview 01:12

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup clash against local rivals Manchester City.

Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa [Video]Rodgers believes Leceister 'deserved to win' in Carabao Cup 1-1 draw with Aston Villa

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team "deserved to win"after drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup. Villa boss Dean Smith had a very different opinion of the semi-final result,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Goater [Video]Pep Guardiola is a 'genius', says Goater

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has called Pep Guardiola a "genius" after City beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. 

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:35Published


Pep Guardiola press conference: Man City boss admits Carabao Cup is ‘not the best competition in the world’ ahead of Manchester United showdown

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted the Carabao Cup is not a competition high on his list of priorities as his side take on local rivals Manchester...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd defender ruled out with hip injury

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is set for an extended period out after suffering a hip injury.
BBC Sport

