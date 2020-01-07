JNU attack: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility

The video, which was posted on social media on Monday and has gone viral since, shows a man identifying himself as Pinki Chaudhary saying that those who resort to "anti-national activities" will be treated in the same way that JNU students and faculty were.



Recent related videos from verified sources ‘Were our workers..take full responsibility’: Hindu Raksha Dal on JNU attack A fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal has taken responsibility for the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The group’s leader Pinky Chaudhary took the onus of the attack.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published 2 hours ago JNU violence: Hindu Raksha Dal claims attacks, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence and warns of more, No arrests yet after mob vandalises JNU, BJP claims Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, JNU.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:45Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence "JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our...

Sify 7 hours ago



Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU attack The video, which was posted on social media on Monday and has gone viral since, shows a man identifying himself as Pinki Chaudhary saying that those who resort...

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this