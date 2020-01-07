Global  

Sokratis tried to fight all of Leeds and it was beautiful – PF

Team Talk Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Sokratis at right-back was a sight to behold, but he came up with a moment that had Arsenal fans on their feet.

The post Sokratis tried to fight all of Leeds and it was beautiful – PF appeared first on teamtalk.com.
devonzaoldyeck

Devoniano S Nugroho RT @planetfutebol: "In sending Sokratis to shield the ball in the corner, rather than one of their attacking players, Arsenal have looked a… 26 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Arsenal's #Sokratis tried to fight all of Leeds United and it was beautiful - PlanetFootball #LUFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/eBUViuE4x9 2 hours ago

planetfutebol

Planet Football "In sending Sokratis to shield the ball in the corner, rather than one of their attacking players, Arsenal have loo… https://t.co/t3tW5vtFHx 3 hours ago

