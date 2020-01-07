Global  

Verstappen extends deal with F1 team Red Bull through 2023

FOX Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Verstappen extends deal with F1 team Red Bull through 2023Max Verstappen has extended his contract with Red Bull in Formula One until the end of the 2023 season
Boris Johnson changes F1 tyre in 16.5 seconds [Video]Boris Johnson changes F1 tyre in 16.5 seconds

Boris Johnson changed the wheel on a Formula 1 car in 16.5 seconds on a visit to Red Bull Racing headquarters in Milton Keynes. The Red Bull team normally takes 1.8 seconds to change a tyre. The prime..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:48Published

Zero-G? Zero problem for Red Bull F1 team [Video]Zero-G? Zero problem for Red Bull F1 team

The record-breaking Red Bull F1 pit-crew perform a unique challenge by changing tyres on an F1 car in weightless conditions in the skies above Russia.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published


Verstappen extends deal with F1 team Red Bull through 2023

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Max Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull in Formula One until the end of the 2023 season, the team said on Tuesday. The...
Red Bull secure Verstappen for the next four years

Max Verstappen has signed to stay at Red Bull until the end of 2023 in a clear vote of confidence in the former world champions' Formula One title potential and...
