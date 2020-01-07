Global  

Danny Drinkwater: Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater having medical at Aston Villa

BBC Sport Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is having a medical at Aston Villa before completing a loan move until the end of the season.
