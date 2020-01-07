Global  

Juventus may have met their match with former boss Conte

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Inter head coach Antonio Conte seems to have the Midas touch when it comes to winning league titles. The Italian was the man responsible for setting Juventus’ current domination in motion. Now the man who created the Bianconeri dynasty could well be the one who also wrecks it too. After Monday night’s results, Inter and […]

