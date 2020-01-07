GDP estimated to grow at 5% in 2019-20 Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The first advance GDP (gross domestic product) growth estimates for the fiscal year 2019-20 (FY20) came at 5 per cent as against 6.8 per cent recorded in 2018-19. 👓 View full article

