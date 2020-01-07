Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Live Cricket Score: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Men in Blue gear up ahead of 1st T20I match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati

Men in Blue gear up ahead of 1st T20I match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati 01:58

 Men in Blue gear up ahead of 1st T20I match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sri Lanka's Tamils fear discrimination under new president [Video]Sri Lanka's Tamils fear discrimination under new president

Northern area neglected under new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who led campaign against Tamil Tigers during civil war.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:01Published

Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah set to return for upcoming Aus Sri Lanka series [Video]Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah set to return for upcoming Aus Sri Lanka series

Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah set to return for upcoming Aus Sri Lanka series

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

2nd T20I Live: India opt to bowl vs Sri Lanka

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball by ball commentary of 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Times of India
IndiaTimes

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: IND to get off mark in Indore?


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hareesh_5554

Hareesh Sri Lanka vs India Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates https://t.co/6vGHzn97h9 https://t.co/O03c2SShwY 54 minutes ago

RomaPereira7

Roma Pereira RT @CricketNDTV: 2nd T20I: India (144/3 in 17.3 overs) beat Sri Lanka (142/9) by 7 wickets in Indore to take 1-0 lead in 3-match series #I… 1 hour ago

ImroseMMR

Mostafizur Rahman Imrose RT @toisports: #INDvSL #SLvIND 2nd T20I: India (144/3) beat Sri Lanka (142/9) by 7 wickets to take 1-0 lead in three-match series. (Rahul… 2 hours ago

mohinis1996

mona RT @nedricknews: IND vs SL live | 2nd T20 Match Live | Live Cricket Score | India vs Sri Lanka live Score #INDvsSL #IndiavsSriLanka #Liv… 2 hours ago

Doctorrr_Says

Junaid RT @HTSportsNews: #INDvSL 2nd T20I LIVE | India (144/3) beat Sri Lanka (142/9) by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I. India take 1-0 lead in three-m… 3 hours ago

ALOKKUM85597906

ALOK KUMAR India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets https://t.co/9GO7fms9by via @TOISports 3 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: #INDvSL #SLvIND OUT! Three wickets in five balls @imShard strikes again to dismiss Malinga Sri Lanka 130/9 in 19 overs… 3 hours ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports Player of the Match Navdeep Saini: Bowler must be confident, variations and all are important but the bowler must b… https://t.co/m6FzrJUC1L 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.