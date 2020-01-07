Cesc Fabregas admits to Man Utd transfer talks as he confirms 'couple' of discussions Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Manchester United were looking for a new midfield maestro in the summer of 2013 and Fabregas was a wanted man - but instead them ended up with Marouane Fellaini Manchester United were looking for a new midfield maestro in the summer of 2013 and Fabregas was a wanted man - but instead them ended up with Marouane Fellaini 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this