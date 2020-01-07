Global  

Swansea City fans living in Cardiff face 200-mile round trip to attend South Wales derby at Cardiff City Stadium

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Swansea City fans living in Cardiff face 200-mile round trip to attend South Wales derby at Cardiff City StadiumMany fans living within earshot of Cardiff City Stadium face a mammoth journey to and from Sunday's South Wales derby due to policing restrictions
Cooper frustrated with draw [Video]Cooper frustrated with draw

Steve Cooper felt the South Wales derby lacked quality and was frustrated to draw 0-0 with their rivals at the Cardiff City stadium.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:35Published

Harris encouraged by Cardiff’s performance [Video]Harris encouraged by Cardiff’s performance

Neil Harris was encouraged by Cardiff’s performance and particularly pleased with keeping a clean sheet in the South Wales derby against rivals Swansea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:04Published


Why Steve Cooper chose not to use substitutes in Swansea City's 0-0 draw at Cardiff City

Why Steve Cooper chose not to use substitutes in Swansea City's 0-0 draw at Cardiff CitySwansea didn't use any of their replacements in the stalemate at Cardiff City Stadium
Wales Online

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris needs to understand what bitter rivalry with Swansea City really means to the fans and dare not lose

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris needs to understand what bitter rivalry with Swansea City really means to the fans and dare not loseBlakey says the idea of Bluebirds falling again to their arch-rivals this weekend doesn't even bear thinking about and explains the sheer pleasure scoring a...
Wales Online


