Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Seahawks vs. Packers odds, spread: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from model on 96-65 roll

CBS Sports Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Packers vs. Seahawks in the Divisional Round 10,000 times.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Local - Published < > Embed
News video: CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks

CBS Local Sports Divisional Playoff Round NFL Picks 05:51

 Katie Johnston talks with CBS Baltimore Sports Anchor Rick RItter to get his predictions on this week's NFL Playoff games. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Titans vs. Ravens odds, line: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from model on 96-65 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Ravens vs. Titans in the 2020 NFL Playoffs 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Seahawks vs. Packers NFC divisional-round playoff preview: Can Seattle triumph again on road?

The Seahawks have been strong on the road this season, but toppling the Packers at Lambeau Field might take everything that Seattle has.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.