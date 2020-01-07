Global  

Sport24.co.za | Kyrgios turns on the style to defeat Tsitsipas in ATP Cup

News24 Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios edged world number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas in an enthralling clash at the ATP Cup.
Kyrgios keeps calm to outlast Tsitsipas at ATP Cup

Australian Nick Kyrgios outlasted world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(7) 6-7(3) 7-6(5) after an intense duel to seal the tie for the hosts against Greece at...
Reuters

Sport24.co.za | Kyrgios topples Tsitsipas as Russia, Britain make ATP Cup quarters

A battling Nick Kyrgios earned a morale-boosting victory over Stefano Tsitsipas, while Russia and Britain booked their spots in the ATP Cup quarter-finals.
News24


