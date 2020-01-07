Drinkwater set for Aston Villa

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

According to a recent report from Sky Sports News, Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is currently undergoing a medical with Aston Villa ahead of a proposed loan deal until the end of the season. Drinkwater, who saw his loan spell with Burnley get cut short, was set to return to training with the Blues until Chelsea […]



