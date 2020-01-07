Global  

Inter Milan confirm Eriksen interest

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
“Often important players are approached to us. Eriksen is an excellent player whose contract expires in June and we have had no contact with Tottenham. I still believe that there are many teams interested in him and we have not started any kind of negotiations.  “I simply say that he is an important and interesting […]

0
News video: Inter boss confirms interest in Eriksen

Inter boss confirms interest in Eriksen 02:58

 The transfer team on Good Morning Transfers discuss interest from Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta in Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Should Spurs sell Eriksen in January? [Video]Should Spurs sell Eriksen in January?

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth analyses whether Tottenham should consider selling Christian Eriksen in January, with Inter Milan among the clubs interested in the Dane.

Eriksen will not join Inter Milan in January

Rumours around Christian Eriksen are spreading fast and in all directions. The Danish playmaker has been subject to a lot of rumour mills since the 2019 summer...
SoccerNews.com

Christian Eriksen latest: Inter Milan 'contact', Man United 'decision' and Jose Mourinho hint

The latest on Christian Eriksen's future at Tottenham as the midfielder is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs abroad and Inter Milan have been...
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily Star

NatSportUAE

The National Sport Could Christian Eriksen be heading to Inter Milan? The #SerieA club's chief executive confirms the club are interes… https://t.co/wEDcoAJknO 3 hours ago

standardsport

Standard Sport Inter Milan confirm interest in Eriksen as they target a new midfielder in January https://t.co/r7X3MZkbND 4 hours ago

yngohara

Young Ohara RT @Spurs_fl: Inter Milan have been heavily linked with a move for Christian Eriksen https://t.co/ijX23v56V2 16 hours ago

Spurs_fl

Tottenham News Inter Milan have been heavily linked with a move for Christian Eriksen https://t.co/ijX23v56V2 16 hours ago

Spurs_fl

Tottenham News Inter Milan are 'not in contact' with Spurs over a deal for Christian Eriksen https://t.co/ijX23vmHMA 18 hours ago

